The Melbourne songwriter has stepped things up for her solo venture.

Kllo were one of those band who captivated almost instantly. The R&B duo were behind one of 2017’s best local releases in Backwater, while between Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam existed a formidable songwriting partnership that turned heads and kept attention trained on what was coming next.

While Simon has ventured into other projects on his own, this weekend we’ve been revelling in Chloe’s new turn in the solo spotlight. Releasing music under her solo project – Chloe Kae – the musician has dropped two new songs in ‘Recluse’ and ‘Misconception’.

The double A-side release balances melancholy with gorgeous production. Both tunes play dark and light tones masterfully, as Chloe thrives in this new environment. Written out in Los Angeles, the result of Chloe’s trip out to America to explore music on her own has proven to be a strong one.

“It has been an amazing experience and growing period working in Kllo,” she has said. “It feels like the right time to step out on my own, connect with other artists and experiment a little more.”

“I had no one to lean on over there,” Chloe said of her US sojourn. “I wanted to prove to myself I can be independent with music.”

As far as first releases go, Chloe has hit the nail on the head with these two tunes. Intoxicating and gripping, the music she has released proves that she is more than able to stand on her own. The new music has been released through Good Manners, and features production courtesy of Machinedrum and mixed by Simon Lam.

Stream: Chloe Kae – ‘Misconception/Recluse’