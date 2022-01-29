Chris Brown has allegedly been hit with a 20 million dollar lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht in Florida.

Page Six has reportedly obtained a copy of the lawsuit that allegedly claims the sexual assault happened while Brown and the victim were at a party in Miami in December 2020. The lawsuit allegedly names the victim as Jane Doe who is a professional musician and choreographer.

While Brown’s attorney hasn’t responded to the allegations yet, it seems as though the musician has addressed them directly in an Instagram story.

“I HOPE Y’ALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF 🧢. Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit,” he wrote on the social media platform. A blue hat emoji is slang to indicate that someone is not telling the truth.

The alleged victim’s attorney George Vrabeck issued a statement to Page Six in regards to Brown’s IG story.

“We have no idea who ‘they’ are. Ariel Mitchell and I are attorneys representing a young woman that was raped. Come on, we’re not the Illuminati. We intend to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society,” he told the publication.

Mitchell also addressed the social media story, “This is what all abusers say. We look forward to our day in court.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

According to the documents, Doe alleges that the incident took place when she was on vacation in Miami and attending a party at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home.

The publication reports that the assault took place on a yacht that was docked outside of Combs’ home.

Does says that Brown gave her drinks that made her feel a “sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

As per the lawsuit, Doe alleges that after consuming the drink she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” She says Brown took her into a bedroom, removed her bikini bottom and began to have sex with her. Doe says she asked the musician to stop but he didn’t.

Doe claims that Brown apologised to her the next day and said that he “didn’t remember if he had ejaculated into her.”

The victim alleges that Brown invited her to his house again on Jan. 16, and she agreed to visit. While there Doe says that Brown invited her into the bedroom but she resisited. After denying his advances she said that the singer got “irate”.

“Chris Brown ranted that she ‘would never make it as an artist’ unless she was willing to do what it ‘takes’ — implying to her that sex with him was a condition to being a successful artist,” the lawsuit alleges.

Vrabeck has told Page Six that his client is “not prepared to make a statement at this time,” but there is “quite a bit more to come in this case.”

He added: “Our client deserves justice. The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve.”

Mitchell concluded, “We are advocating for all victims and anyone with any information should contact us at our website https://vrabeckadams.com/ or on Instagram @arielesq305 or @georgevrabeck.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.