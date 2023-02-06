Chris Brown has quickly apologised after throwing his toys out of the pram over his loss at the Grammy Awards.

The Grammys took place over the weekend and were as contentious as ever, with a lot of people not happy that Harry Styles beat Beyoncé to win Album of the Year.

Brown, however, only cared about one category. After the respected Robert Glasper won Best R&B Album for Black Radio III over his own album Breezy, the controversial R&B star hit out on social media. “Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this?” he wrote in an Instagram Story, adding, “Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully.”

Respectfully indeed. Brown wasn’t done there, also posting an image with the caption, “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper.” He later wrote, “I gotta get my skills up… ima start playing the harmonica.”

After unsurprising backlash greeted his response, Brown, who has won one Grammy from 21 nominations, apologised to Glasper, who now has five Grammys to his name (as per Variety).

“Congratulations my brother… I would like to apologise if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys. You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” he wrote in a DM to the celebrated pianist and composer, which he screenshotted to share on social media.

Brown continued: “After doing my research I actually think you’re amazing… the organisation isn’t doing us Blacks our due diligence. You and I should never be in the same category… two totally different vibes and genres. So from one Black man to another, congratulations. Hope you are able to feed your family for life. God bless my G.”

Glasper’s Grammy win shouldn’t have come as such a shock to Brown, with Black Radio III being hailed by many publications.

“Ten years after breaking barriers with Black Radio, Glasper’s vision of jazz, hip-hop and R&B as mutually sustaining forms remains as vital and promising as ever,” wrote Paste in a highly positive review.