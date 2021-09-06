Chris Brown has gone rogue by sharing a verse he wrote that was supposed to feature on the new Kanye West album Donda.

West’s 10th studio album includes collaborations with artists like Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott, and also features backing vocals from Brown on the track ‘New Again’.

However, Brown has revealed that he actually sent in an entire verse for the song that didn’t end up making the cut, much to his apparent irritation.

Last week, he used his Instagram Story to vent about his feelings about West, calling West a “whole hoe.”

“Kanye a whole hoe,” he wrote in the since-expired story.

Now, Brown has gone one step further by taking to social media to share the unused verse.

“The verse/chorus I mysteriously didn’t do!” he captioned the since-deleted Instagram post.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Brown isn’t the only artist to have been left off the album, as West recently shared a preview of an unreleased track featuring Outkast’s André 3000.

During a recent interview with Germany’s Bild, West played a brief snippet of the track, explaining that he “[produces] music in [his] thoughts, no matter where [he] is.”

The pair previously worked together on West’s ’30 Hours’, while André 3000 recorded an unreleased verse on Nas’ West-produced album Nasir.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the Chris Brown verse on ‘New Again’ that Kanye West scrapped from Donda: