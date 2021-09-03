He may have only just dropped his latest album Donda, but Kanye West has already shared a preview of an unreleased track featuring Outkast’s André 3000.

While West’s 10th studio album includes collaborations with a plethora of artists like Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott, his song with André 3000 ultimately didn’t make the cut.

However, during a recent interview with Germany’s Bild, West played a brief snippet of the track, explaining that he “[produces] music in [his] thoughts, no matter where [he] is.”

Kanye West played unreleased music featuring André 3000 in Berlin 👀 pic.twitter.com/pZd6bQaHkP — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) September 2, 2021

The pair previously worked together on West’s ’30 Hours’, while André 3000 recorded an unreleased verse on Nas’ West-produced album Nasir.

Elsewhere in the interview with Bild, West revealed that he was in Germany to “meet with architects and artists to build the best architecture to help rebuild Chicago.”

“I’m not staying [in Germany] for long,” he said.

“We will work on the school and then on new music. … God put me on this earth to make music. God put Demna here to design. God put Tadao Ando here to create architecture. God gifted us Turrell. God all sent us here for a certain reason and I have to make music.”

It’s clear that West is hugely passionate about his hometown of Chicago, given that he rebuilt his childhood home inside of Soldier Stadium for his final Donda listening event.

According to NME, building the replica was a last resort, as he apparently wanted to actually relocate his real childhood home to the stadium.

Chicago’s Building Department revealed that they denied West’s wishes to relocate the house, with a representative telling the Chicago Sun-Times that the request was denied due to a number of reasons, particularly because there was a lack of paperwork.

Check out Kanye West discussing his unreleased track with André 3000 on German TV: