Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for allegedly striking a woman during an argument in Los Angeles in June.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office declined to file any misdemeanor charges “due to insufficient evidence.”

As TMZ initially reported, the alleged incident took place at the singer’s San Fernando Valley home on Friday, June 18. Police were called to the scene, where the woman alleged that Brown slapped her so hard part of her hair extensions came out.

Chris Brown has an extensive history of violence towards women.

In 2009, the ‘Forever’ singer pleaded guilty to the felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna, the evening before the Grammy Awards, where the couple had been nominated for two awards each. Rihanna was hospitalized with contusions and bruises.

Brown was charged with battery and sentenced to five years’ probation, 180 days of community labor, and was required to attend a domestic violence counseling program for one year. He formally completed his probation in March 2015.

In 2016, Brown avoided charges after a woman accused him of punching her in the face and taking her phone in a Las Vegas nightclub.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, won a restraining order against him, claiming that he punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down a flight of stairs. Tran claims Brown, “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and said that he was going to “take me out” and “shoot me.”

For more on this topic, follow our Hip Hop Observer.