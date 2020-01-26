In May, 2017, Chris Cornell sadly passed away, but at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the Audioslave and Soundgarden vocalist lived on. Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy, was awarded the Grammy for Best Recording Package, with graphic designers Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, and Joe Spix taking home the award.

“Chris would be so proud!” Vicky Cornell wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your incredible work, dedication, & loud love.”

For Barry Ament, the achievement marks his second Grammy nomination following his work on Pearl Jam’s 1998 album Yield. Jeff Ament is, of course, Pearl Jam’s longtime bassist, and the two collaborated on the album artwork for Chris Cornell: An Artist’s Legacy with Joe Spix, Universal Music’s creative director.

“More than anything, it was about spending time with my brother,” Barry Ament recently told the Seattle Times. “I started drawing because of him. I got my first drawing pens when I was 9 and they were from him.”

Released in November 2018, An Artist’s Legacy includes a 17-track album and 64-track boxset featuring 11 completely new songs. In December, Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden over royalties allegedly owed to the Cornell Estate.

Chris would be so proud! Thank you for your incredible work, dedication & loud love-VC #barryament #jeffament #chriscornellforever #Grammys2020

Seattle’s Ament brothers could come home with a Grammy for their work on ‘Chris Cornell’ | The Seattle Times https://t.co/DeI0W7mU2A — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) January 26, 2020

In recent news, Chris Cornell’s daughter recently released her own song featuring production from her late father.

Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has released her first original song. The tune is called ‘Far Away Places,’ and it was produced by Chris Cornell in his home studio in February 2017. The single, which Toni Cornell wrote when she was 12 years old, was one of the last songs to be recorded by her father before his passing. Listen to ‘Far Away Places’ below.

‘Far Away Places’ is featured in a short film of the same name. All proceeds from the song will be donated to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC). Last year, Toni released a recording with her father covering Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U.’