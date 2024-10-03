Coldplay’s Chris Martin isn’t exactly known for drama or “beef” in the music industry. He’s one of the few stars who actively avoids feuds, even when he’s the target.

And yet, in his recent conversation with NME, Martin opened up about his surprisingly warm relationship with a man famous for his fiery takes: Liam Gallagher.

Once upon a time, Liam wasn’t shy about throwing shade at Martin and Coldplay, famously saying Martin looked like a “geography teacher” and compared him to a vicar, as well as once describing Coldplay fans as “bedwetters.”

But in true Chris Martin fashion, it seems he didn’t take it personally. In fact, the Coldplay frontman has always had a soft spot for the Oasis singer, describing him as a friend who’s “always free to come round my house for tea and we’ll have lasagne.”

The line about lasagne, of course, is a cheeky reference to Oasis’s song “Digsy’s Dinner,” where Liam famously sings about a laid-back night with lasagne and tea. It’s a playful nod to Martin having always been in on the joke—even when it was on him.

Gallagher’s jabs at Martin were well-documented, from calling Coldplay fans “bedwetters” to likening Martin to a children’s TV character.

But it was at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017, following the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert, where the two musicians finally shared a stage and seemingly buried the hatchet. Gallagher performed the Oasis classic “Live Forever” with Coldplay, later tweeting that he takes back “everything I ever said about you.”

Fast-forward to 2024, and Martin is reflecting fondly on their relationship. “I’ve always loved Liam,” Martin told NME. “He blows hot and cold, but that’s part of his charm.”

Of course, no conversation about Liam Gallagher is complete without touching on the ever-elusive Oasis reunion.

When asked about the Gallagher brothers’ ongoing feud and the potential for reconciliation, Martin was hopeful, saying, “That reunion showed what music is all about. It just exists to make people happy.”

While the rocker may occasionally get caught up in other people’s drama, he insists that Coldplay is a “no-beef zone.” He even jokingly apologised to the publication for not offering any juicy spats, referencing a comment he once made about Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie back in 2000, which he still regrets.

“I’m just not a beefer,” he laughed.