Aussie Oasis fans had their phones ready and Twitter open tonight at 10 p.m., bracing for the big reunion tour announcement, a moment we’d all been waiting for.

But when the clock struck 10, instead of the anticipated flood of dates, fans were met with… silence.

Naturally, the internet blew up faster than Liam Gallagher firing off a Twitter tirade.

As the minutes ticked by, social media became a playground of speculation and memes. One fan joked, “Oasis hasn’t announced the dates yet because they broke up again.” Another added, “Oasis being late, what’s new.”

me right now cause no announcement from oasis’s official account pic.twitter.com/yedk9GNOxu — Liam (@GloireBiblique) September 30, 2024

oasis being late what's new — lenaᡣ (@DlRTYSHlRT) September 30, 2024

The mystery deepened as time dragged on without an official word from the Britpop rockers’ official accounts.

Eventually, after what felt like an eternity, Oasis dropped the first run of international tour dates, kicking off at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on August 24th, with shows in Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Mexico City on September 12th.

“Gente de México, prepárense. Los Hermanos están en camino”—”People of Mexico, prepare yourselves. The Brothers are on the way.” Dramatic? Of course. It’s Oasis. One fan captured the tone perfectly: “So dramatic! ”

australian oasis fans watching americans get tour dates pic.twitter.com/71OVedkJjL — Jessie Lynch (@jesskalynch) September 30, 2024

Cage the Elephant was also confirmed as the special guest for the North American leg, but Aussie fans were left hanging.

One exasperated tweet read, “All this waiting around for no Aus dates, f*** this I’m going to bed.”

Another tried a different approach, “Right lads, we’ve had some gigs announced but none for Australia, we need the dates ASAP.” A third put bluntly, “America doesn’t even like you @oasis @liamgallagher come to Aus plz.”

@oasis @NoelGallagher @liamgallagher right lads we’ve had some gigs announced but none for Australia, we need the dates asap — Marc (@Marc_J_F1) September 30, 2024

It seems the Gallaghers doing what they do best—keeping everyone on edge—that, or someone in team Oasis has muddled up their timezones.

But one thing’s for sure: when Oasis finally hits the stage, it’ll be worth the wait. For now, fans are just refreshing their feeds and hoping the next tweet brings them some solid news.

Oasis Live ’25 tour of the Americas:

August 24th

Toronto Rogers Stadium

August 28th

Chicago Soldier Field

August 31st

New Jersey MetLife Stadium

September 6th

Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium

September 12th

Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros