Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has jokingly issued a warning to fans about the band’s “The Jumbotron Song” during their recent Madison, Wisconsin performance, marking their first concert since an awkward viral moment captured during their Boston-area show earlier in the week.

The incident in question occurred at Gillette Stadium when the band’s cameras, which regularly scan the crowd during this particular song, captured two visibly shocked individuals who were later revealed to be co-workers engaged in an affair. The moment quickly spread across social media, generating countless memes and ultimately leading to serious professional consequences.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” Martin told the audience at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, reports Rolling Stone. “How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

With the viral incident clearly on his mind, he then added with a hint of humour, “So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The Boston incident has had significant real-world implications, with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigning from his position after being filmed intimately embracing his company’s chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot. The pair’s immediate reaction to being featured on the jumbotron, ducking away from the camera and quickly exiting the frame, fuelled speculation about their relationship.

At the time, Martin had unwittingly highlighted the awkwardness of the moment by joking from the stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Perhaps wisely, during Saturday’s Madison performance, the band reportedly avoided featuring any couples during “The Jumbotron Song”, which has been a regular feature of Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres Tour’.

The viral moment has brought unexpected attention to what would normally be a lighthearted segment of Coldplay’s shows, creating an unusual intersection of entertainment and workplace drama that has captivated social media users around the world.