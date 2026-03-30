Following news that Melbourne will host an exclusive Black Crowes photography exhibition this week, Tone Deaf can now reveal that Chris and Rich Robinson will attend the official opening.

The Black Crowes: Through the Lens of Ross Halfin opens tomorrow (April 1st) jn Collingwood. Click here for more details.

“Spanning decades of collaboration, the exhibition brings together a curated selection of Halfin’s most striking images of the band — from early moments surrounding their breakthrough in the early 1990s to the commanding stage presence that has made them one of rock’s most enduring live acts,” the official description reads.

Many of the photographs featured in the upcoming exhibition have never been seen before by the public, offering fans a unique insight into the Rock and Roll of Fame-inducted band’s lengthy relationship with Halfin.

Select prints will also be co-signed by the Robinsons, highlighting the significance of the collaboration between the photographer and the band.

“I’ve been photographing The Black Crowes more or less since they started and after all these years we’re still working together,” Halfin said.

“This exhibition features some of the highlights of our long and enjoyable collaboration and includes many of Chris & Rich’s favourite pictures.”

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Following the Melbourne gallery’s run from April 1-5, it will move to Sydney in Newtown from April 8-9.

“We are excited to be able to bring this to Sydney and showcase that long collaboration, giving fans and Collectors the chance to experience these photographs up close,” Behind the Gallery founder Stephen Dallimore said.

“Ross Halfin has documented rock history for decades, and his work with The Black Crowes captures the band at some of their most defining moments.”

The exhibition coincides with The Black Crowes’ Australian tour. Check out all of the dates below.

Thursday, April 2nd

The Forum, Melbourne VIC



Friday, April 3rd

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Monday, April 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 8th (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, April 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW