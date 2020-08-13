Chris Slade has revealed that as far as he is aware, he is still holding down the fort for drumming duties in AC/DC.

The 73-year-old rocker joined the band during the band’s Rock or Bust tour, after Phill Rudd was arrested for drug possession and threatening to kill and employee.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the drummer was asked whether he was still an active member of Acca Dacca, “To my absolute knowledge, and this is me being absolutely honest, I am the current drummer in AC/DC,” he joked.

“It may sound deluded to some people. I’ve said that before in interviews and people have gone, ‘The man is deluded. He’s lost it. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.'”

Chris Slade continued, “Nobody has ever called me and said, ‘By the way, you’re not the current drummer’ or, ‘By the way, Phil’s been in the band for three years,'” he continued. “Nobody has ever said that. As far as I’m concerned …God, I’m philosophical enough to realize that Phil may well be back in the band. I have no idea. I had no idea last time when they called me before ‘Rock Or Bust’. I’m open to all possibilities. That’s the way people should be, open-minded.”

When asked about the pictures that surfaced of members Brian Johnson and Phill Rudd back in the band’s Vancouver recording studio that surfaced in 2018, and if those photos were evidence that a new album was in the works, Slade shared “Nope. I don’t at all. To be honest, those pictures are so old. I think it was probably… I don’t know if I was the first drummer to go through Canada. But it looks, to me, like old pictures, to be honest.”

He continued, “If you look at the hair on everybody and what the hair is like now, including me, you’ll see what I mean. There are so many rumors about AC/DC. There are daily, and I mean daily, rumors. ‘Oh, Angus has bought New Zealand.’ It’s ridiculous. ‘Oh, I know things because I know. They recorded an album and they’re going to be touring in 2020!’ You know what? They’re not [laughs].”

Throughout 2020, AC/DC have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of their seminal, career-defining record Back In Black. To commemorate the occasion, the band have released rare documentary footage relaying the story of the record.