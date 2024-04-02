Chris Stapleton is gearing up for his first-ever tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The country crooner is bringing his headline All-American Roadshow Tour Down Under next year.

His Australian tour kicks off on Tuesday, February 25th at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, followed by Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 28th, and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on March 4th. He will then head to New Zealand, performing at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, March 7th.

Grammy-nominated blues rocker, Marcus King, will be joining him as a special guest for all dates.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, April 11th at 11 am, running until Friday, April 12th at 10 am. General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 12th at 11 am.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a multi Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winner. He recently won two awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for his hit, “White Horse.”

In recent years, Stapleton has collaborated with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana, and more.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Stapleton is bringing his talents to our shores following the release of his acclaimed fifth studio album, Higher, which features the hit single “White Horse”. Other fan favourite tracks include “You Should Probably Leave”, “Starting Over”, and a popular cover of “Tennessee Whiskey”.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S ALL-AMERICAN ROADSHOW GOES DOWN UNDER

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2025

With Special Guest Marcus King

Tuesday, February 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, February 28th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tuesday, March 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, March 7th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Pre-sales commence Tuesday, April 9th from 10am.

Vodafone customers can get tickets early from Tuesday, April 9th at 10 am until Thursday, April 11th at 10 am. Visit Vodafone.com.au/ticket.

Mastercard cardholders in Australia can access presale tickets from Tuesday, April 9th at 10 am until Thursday, April 11th at 10 am. Preferred ticket access is available on Friday, April 12th from 11 am. Go to www.priceless.com/music for details.

General public tickets – on sale on Friday, April 12th at 11am. All times local.

For more information head to livenation.com.au