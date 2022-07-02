Chrishell Stause has gushed about her relationship with G Flip in an interview with Vogue, with the Selling Sunset star calling the pair’s romance a “mood-lifting experience”.

“I think my favourite part is just being around G,” Chrishell told the publication.

“It’s such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are.”

She went on to describe her relationship with the Aussie musician as being “unlocked”.

“It’s when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support,” Chrishell said. “Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!”

While the Netflix star admitted that G and her “want some different things”, she added that the relationship has shown her that she’s now open to “so many things”.

"It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don't want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," she said. "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

The pair sparked rumours of a romance earlier this year, with both Chrishell and G later confirming that they were dating.

“Me and Chrishell, we’ve been hanging out a lot, we met through Tones And I,” G Flip revealed to the Herald Sun. “She has not been to Australia but I think she’ll come at some point.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell officially confirmed the relationship during the Selling Sunset reunion episode.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” she said during the Selling Sunset episode.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well,” she added.

“I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” Stause said. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell famously starred in G Flip’s music video, ‘Get Me Outta Here’ which was released on May 13th, 2022.

