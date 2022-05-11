Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause announced that she is dating Australian musician G Flip less than a week ago during the reunion episode of the reality TV show.

Prior to the confirmation, speculation was rampant that G Flip and Stause were romantically involved – and the pair dropped some very telling clues all over social media. However, now that the cat is officially out of the bag, G Flip has shared some more details about their budding romance.

“Me and Chrishell, we’ve been hanging out a lot, we met through Tones And I,” she told the Herald Sun. “She has not been to Australia but I think she’ll come at some point.”

The publication added that G Flip revealed that she and Chrishell had bought a house together in L.A. The Aussie singer took also spoke about her move to America in her Instagram stories yesterday. “Should I do a cheeky show in LA since I live here now?” they asked their followers.

Though G Flip was born in Melbourne and, until recently, based in Australia, they regularly travel to America as documented on their social media profile. Stause is based in L.A. and bought a home in Hollywood Hills last year.

Though fans who’d carefully sleuthed both Stause and G Flip’s social media profiles were sure the two were dating, Chrishell publically confirmed the news last week.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell said during the Selling Sunset episode.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well,” she added.

“I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

Stause stars in G Flip’s music video, ‘Get Me Outta Here’ which is slated for release on May 13th, 2022.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.