Christmas has arrived early thanks to Kelly Clarkson, as she’s released her new single ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) in September.

Trust Kelly Clarkson to get political while remaining festive. Her Christmas song arrived today, September 23rd, as per Billboard.

‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ is the first taste from Clarkson’s ninth studio album which is based around the holidays too: titled When Christmas Comes Around…, it’s scheduled for release on October 15th via Atlantic Records.

The 15-strong collection includes covers of classic Christmas jingles, as well as collaboration with Ariana Grande (‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’), Chris Stapleton (‘Glow’) and more. Her ‘Under the Mistletoe’ collaboration with Brett Eldredge, which reached the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs and Adult Contemporary charts, will also be featured as a bonus track.

Clarkson revealed her excitement about her new album. “My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around,'” she said said in a press release.

“Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us. Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album.

Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.”

Should Michael Bublé? Listen below and make up your own mind.

Check out ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ below: