A 23-year-old man has been arrested at Ariana Grande’s Hollywood Hills home after showing up and demanding to see the pop superstar.

As reported by TMZ, Aaron Brown now faces a felony brandishing charge after he flashed a knife at Grande’s security guards during the incident last Friday.

After refusing to leave the property, Brown was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department who were called to the scene by security.

It isn’t yet known whether Grande was at home at the time of Brown’s arrest, but sources told TMZ that she has filed a temporary restraining order against him. A hearing has now been scheduled.

This isn’t the first time a trespasser has been arrested at Ariana Grande’s home, as she and her mother Joan were granted a five-year restraining order against a different man in March 2020.

After Fidel Henriquez moved past her security team and left a letter at her front door, he was arrested on misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery charges.

In a legal declaration obtained by E! News, Joan claimed that police “discovered notes in [the man’s] backpack expressing a desire and threat to murder my daughter, Ariana Grande-Butera”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I am fearful for my safety and for my daughter’s safety,” Joan wrote.

“As a result of Mr Henriquez’s actions, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress. I am afraid that Mr Henriquez will come to my home in the future.”

The judge ultimately ordered Henriquez to stay at least 100 metres from Grande, Joan and their respective homes and vehicles until at least May 2025.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande: