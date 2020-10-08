Having released various musical projects over the last few months, Clairo has now dropped her rendition of The Strokes’ ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’.

After pulling the plug on her most recent tour due to mental health concerns, Clairo has spent most of 2020 keeping herself busy with various music-related tidbits, such as the demos ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk’ and ‘Everything I Know’, and various covers including Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ and Carole King’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend’.

But her latest project may be my favourite so far as it’s a stupendously pretty cover of The Strokes’ ‘I’ll Try Anything Once‘.

Clairo covering something by The Strokes just makes perfect sense as not only is she a big fan of the legendary indie rock band, her acclaimed single ‘Sofia’ was more or less a Strokes song in all but name.

As for what Clairo’s cover of ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ sounds like, well she takes an already-tender song and cranks it up several notches by turning it into an acoustic duet with Jake Passmore of the London band SCORS.

For those who need a quick refresher on ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’, it’s one of The Strokes’ most popular B-sides (released on the ‘Heart In A Cage’ single) that was an early version of the band’s high-energy opening track from First Impressions Of Earth, ‘You Only Live Once’.

This cover of ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ goes a long way in whetting everyone’s appetite for new music from Clairo.

The young pop star revealed on Twitter back in April that she’s been working on a new album while in iso, though when we’ll see the fruits of her work is still up in the air.

Perhaps we’ll see more acoustic covers of Strokes songs from her in the meantime.

Check out the Clairo version of ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ by The Strokes: