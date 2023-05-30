A new music, arts & wellness festival is coming to Australia.

The inaugural Clearly Festival will take place on the waterfront of Kiama Showground on November 11th for a three-stage, all-ages music event.

There will be art exhibitions, wellness activations, amusement rides, market stalls, workshops, surfboard painting, food trucks and much more.

And there will also be lots of love music, including a very special guest still to be announced.

Leading the current lineup are acclaimed singer-songwriters Xavier Rudd, Gretta Ray and Ruby Fields, while festival favourites Skegss and the always funky Big Twisty & The Funknasty will keep the energy at a high level.

Over on the disco stage, Ben Gerrans, Groove Society, Sasha Milani and many more will keep the party going. Clearly will be hosted by Dom Littrich, while live art will be provided by Aunty Jodie and Samuel Hall.

Another highlight of the festival is the Clearer Workshop: led by industry leaders, the collaborative learning experience is open to the public and held the day before the live music on November 10th. The Clearer Workshop is specifically designed to create clearer pathways to success for musicians, performers, songwriters, rappers, producers and DJs. Applications for emerging artists are now open here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I have always dreamed of delivering a festival of this scale locally since throwing my first event in Sydney Harbour in 2010,” says festival co-founder Dom Furber. “I was born in the area, attended primary school in Gerringong and high school in Kiama, so have close ties to the local community.

“Clearly will provide a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their talents and connect with audiences from all over. We can’t wait to see the positive impact this festival will have on the community this year and in the years to come.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Clearly Music, Arts & Wellness Festival 2023

Tickets available via clearlyfestival.com

November 11th

Kiama Showground, Dharawal Country, Kiama/Kiarama, NSW

Lineup

Xavier Rudd | Skegss | Ruby Fields | Gretta Ray | Tyne-James Organ

Big Twisty & The Funknasty | Hope D | Emily Wurramara | Stevan

Gully Days | Double Barrel | The Polymics

Disco Stage

Ben Gerrans | Groove Society | Sasha Milani | C8i | Clay Zane | Em Gurr

Haylee Karmer | Just Tneek | Le Crockett | Leena Nees | Purejoy | Roxy Lotz

Hosted by Dom Littrich

Live Art by Aunty Jodie & Samuel Hall