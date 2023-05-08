You’re Aussie band Hockey Dad and singer-songwriter Ruby Fields. You decide to celebrate your friendship with a national tour together. What do you name this tour? The answer’s sitting right there.

The wonderfully-named ‘Hockey Fields Tour’ will hit Brisbane, Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney in June and July.

Hockey Dad and Fields are set to be accompanied by special guests, Northern Beaches outfit Dear Seattle, at all shows. Tickets to the tour go on sale on Tuesday, May 9th at 10am AEST.

The co-headlining tour really has been a long time coming, with Hockey Dad’s Zach and Billy having forged a friendship with Fields many years ago through sharing time together at festivals and on the touring circuit.

For Hockey Dad, the joint tour will come after the band wraps up a huge tour of the UK and Europe. “It’s been too long since our last shows in these cities and we are buzzing to get amongst it again with awesome mates,” they say.

While back in their home country, Hockey Dad will also head to Spin Off Festival in South Australia on Friday, July 21st. Fields, meanwhile, is doing a one-off show at Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel on Thursday, June 15th just before her co-headlining tour.

After topping the ARIA Albums Chart in 2021 with her acclaimed debut album Been Doin’ It For A Bit, Fields teased new material earlier this year. “We got some real cool music coming your way soon,” she said.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Hockey Dad & Ruby Fields 2023 National Tour

With special guests Dear Seattle

Tickets on sale Tuesday, May 9th (10am AEST)

Saturday, June 24th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, June 30th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Tickets: Perth Tickets

Friday, July 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, July 14th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek