CMAT is bringing her Euro-Country tour to Australia in early 2026.

Fresh from a sold-out UK and Ireland run, and a breakthrough Glastonbury set, CMAT will bring her signature sparkly country-pop to Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne on January 20th, 24th, 25th, and 26th respectively.

On stage with her ‘Very Sexy CMAT Band’, fans get to experience her impressive ability to combine contradictory themes and moods like wide-eye drama with deprecation, as well as the fusion of country and pop, with even more influences stretching across decades and genres.

The tour will showcase her third album, Euro-Country, which dropped last month. It features the massively viral hit “Take A Sexy Picture Of Me”, which has over 17 million streams, as well as the title track, and “When A Good Man Cries”.

It received a glowing 4-star review from Rolling Stone.

“Euro-Country is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy,” she said of the LP.

“I’m always going to make the work I want to make, because there is a little gremlin in my head that tells me if it’s shit. More than success, there’s a bigger gremlin that wants me to make music that’s really good. She’s brutal and has ruined my life at times, but she is the keeper of my life and she’s always right.”

The album followed 2023’s Crazymad, For Me, which propelled CMAT into wider attention and garnered numerous accolades, including a BRITs Best International Artist nod, and Best Album nominations for the Ivors, Mercury Prize, and Choice Music Prize.

Euro-Country marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT, cementing her position as a generational songwriter.

The Secret Sounds presale for CMAT’s Australian shows begins 12pm on Friday, September 12th, before general tickets go on sale at 11am on Monday, September 15th. Sign up for presale here.

CMAT EURO-COUNTRY AUSTRALIAN TOUR – JANUARY 2026

Tuesday, January 20th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, January 24th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, January 25th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 27th

Forum, Melbourne VIC