CMC Rocks QLD has revealed the artist lineup for its 2025 event.

The country music festival’s 18th anniversary will take place from Friday, March 21st to Sunday, March 23rd at Willowbank Raceway.

Headlining the event are US star Cody Johnson, making his debut at CMC Rocks, along with Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett. Other international acts include Cole Swindell, Billy Currington, Koe Wetzel, Muscadine Bloodline, Wyatt Flores, Kashus Culpepper, and Alana Springsteen.

First-time performers at the festival include Larry Fleet, Dylan Marlowe, Ashley Cooke, Zach Top, Dalton Dover, Carter Faith, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Kezia Gill, who supported Bruce Springsteen in 2023.

Returning artists include New Zealand’s Kaylee Bell, Travis Collins, and local talents such as Lane Pittman, Zac & George, Max Jackson, Amy Sheppard, Sinead Burgess, Abbie Ferris, Imogen Clark, The Buckleys, Denvah, and Vixens of Fall.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 12th at 10am (local time) via AXS.com.au.

Chairman of Chugg Entertainment, Michael Chugg, praised the event’s impact, saying, “CMC Rocks QLD continues to set the standard as THE place the country community comes together each year to celebrate with friends old and new. It’s a tradition we’re very proud of, an experience that transcends age, time and boundaries, and we’re excited to deliver yet another stellar lineup – featuring returning stars alongside some amazing first-time talent – for our community to enjoy in 2025.”

CMC Rocks QLD 2025

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 12th at 10am (local time) from AXS.com.au

Friday, March 21st – Sunday, March 23rd 2025

Willowbank Raceway, Ipswich, Queensland

Headliners:

Cody Johnson (USA), Jon Pardi (USA) & Thomas Rhett (USA)

Joining the lineup:

Cole Swindell (USA) – Billy Currington (USA) – Koe Wetzel (USA) – Muscadine Bloodline (USA) – Wyatt Flores (USA) – Larry Fleet (USA) – Dylan Marlowe (USA) – Ashley Cooke (USA) – Zach Top (USA) – Kaylee Bell (NZ) – Alana Springsteen (USA) – Ole 60 (USA) – Travis Collins (AU) – Dalton Dover (USA) – Carter Faith (USA) – Mackenzie Carpenter (USA) – Kashus Culpepper (USA) – Lane Pittman (AU) – Zac & George (AU) – Kezia Gill (UK) – Max Jackson (AU) – Amy Sheppard (AU) – Sinead Burgess (AU) – Abbie Ferris (AU) – Imogen Clark (AU) – The Buckleys (AU) – Denvah (AU) – Vixens of Fall (AU) – Y.O.G.A. (AU) – Dee Jaye Bux (AU) – DJ Konsky (AU)