Netflix may be a streaming juggernaut, but apparently even their budget doesn’t stretch enough to be able to afford the rights to an AC/DC song.

The creator of Cobra Kai has admitted that they had ‘Thunderstuck’ by AC/DC in mind for a montage scene in season 4 four of the show. However, the rights would have cost too much.

“We had ‘Thunderstruck’ written into the script,” explained Jon Hurwitz. “We’ve written ‘Thunderstruck’ into the script several times over the years, and we’ve never been able to afford it in that moment or to make that choice [to spend the money on it] right now.”

The writers decided to opt for another song by an Australian artist, choosing ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’ by Airbourne.

Apparently, AC/DC aren’t the only artists that Cobra Kai can’t afford the rights too, either.

“A lot of times we write things into the script, but sometimes we’ll write something into the script that we can’t afford,” added Hurwitz. “I mean, our fantasy is having the kind of music budget that would allow for us to have nonstop AC/DC and Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses.”

The one well known song that the show did purchase, however, was “Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe, which features on the current season.

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama TV series that streams on Netflix, it’s a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films. Season four dropped on the streaming platform on December 31st, 2021 and there are already whispers of what’s to come in season five.

Co-showrunners Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz spoke to TV Line about what fans should expect. “Ever since that All Valley Tournament in high school where Daniel had the victory over Johnny, he’s felt a little less than,” Hurwitz shared.

“He’s felt like second best or below that, and then 30-some-odd years of life continued to prove that out as he found himself struggling with having odd jobs, a dysfunctional relationship with his son and no love in his life. Meanwhile, looking at billboards and hearing commercials with his old high school rival who’s a massive success, he can’t help but feel jealous or less than Daniel in certain ways.”

