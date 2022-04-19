Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus shared a high profile relationship in 2020, but despite the publicity surrounding their breakup, the couple stayed mostly tight-lipped about the reason behind their split.

Now, Simpson has shared some rare insight into why he and the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer decided to call it quits.

“It was a mutual decision between us knowing we were going in different directions,” Simpson revealed on the KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show today.

The singer added, “I had just started [swimming] training at that point so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia and she was going on tour.”

Despite going their separate ways, Simpson spoke highly of his ex, saying that they shared an “amazing year together”.

Shortly after the demise of his relationship with Cyrus, Simpson started dating American model Marloes Stevens. However, the “On My Mind” singer confirmed on the radio show that he is currently single

“I’m single here. It’s a lot with training full-time swimming so it’s hard to juggle,” he told Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Back in August 2020, Cyrus confirmed in an Instagram live stream that she and Simpson had split up, but remained on good terms.

“Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a “reliable source” even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it,” she said.

Cyrus continued, “But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.

‘”We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.