Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It’s an age-old adage: you either die a hardcore kid or live long enough to see yourself become a barista. Prog-rock stalwarts Coheed and Cambria have announced their debut venture into the coffee industry.

The band are set to collaborate with J Gurnsey Coffee Rosters on their own coffee company, Coheed and Cambria Coffee Roasters. If they’re half as dedicated to roasting beans to perfection as they are penning meticulous riffs, you know you’re in for a damn good coffee.

The band are drawing inspiration from the cult sci-fi comic The Amory Wars, a series that the band have explored in almost all their albums. They’ve launched two blends based on characters within the series “The Knowledge” and “The Beast” — the code names for their story’s two main characters, Coheed and Cambria Kilgannon.

“We’ve been working with the team at J Gursey Coffee Roasters to create custom blends that reflect the nuances of the characters who make up “The Amory Wars,” the band shared in a statement.

“The Beast” is a blend formulated “for energy and drive.” A robust medium/dark roast of African and South American coffees with a kick of espresso.

Whilst “The Knowledge” is said to bring the drinker “inspiration and intellect” with “a smooth delicate blend of light and dark roasted coffees from Africa and South America.”

In addition to their signature beans, Coheed and Cambria are flogging a bunch of coffee merchandise to compliment both flavours including matte mugs, a custom pour over coffee maker, and a gorgeous, gothic keep cup. You can check it all out here.