This morning brought big news for Australian rock fans with the announcement that the one and only Cold Chisel are getting back together for a very special 50th anniversary tour.

The legendary rock band will celebrate 50 years together across the country later this year, performing in Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Brisbane, and beyond between October and November (see full dates below).

‘The Big Five-0’ Tour will be a tour like no other, with the band simply touring “because we all love playing gigs together.” Expect to hear timeless classics including “Khe Sanh”, “Cheap Wine”, “All for You”, “Last Wave of Summer”, and “Saturday Night”.

Don Walker can’t wait to get started. “We’ll be going all out to celebrate a milestone birthday like this. Bookending the tour in the two places where we first welded the band together, building these circus tent shows in 3 cities, bringing along some great guests and doing a set which reaches back across our whole song catalogue should all make ‘The Big Five-0’ a tour to remember,” he says.

Ian Moss adds, “We wanted to celebrate our 50th birthday by revisiting all of our best work from across the years. As we prepare the setlist, there are a minimum of 15 songs that our audience demands to hear. This time we’ll be playing all of them plus we’ll be throwing in lots of musical surprises as well.”

The tour has been meticulously planned, with the first show taking place in Armidale, where the band based themselves in 1974-1975 while Don Walker completed his university studies, and ending in Adelaide, where the band formed all those years ago.

And it was in Adelaide where Cold Chisel received a very Australian honour in 2021: their very own laneway.

The laneway was one of five to be named after iconic South Aussie bands or artists, as part of the City of Music Laneways Naming Project.

Upon the laneway unveiling, Jimmy Barnes detailed just how much Adelaide meant to Cold Chisel.

“Adelaide is where we got to grow and learn our craft. I have to tell you, Adelaide audiences are discerning and very, very tough,” he said at the time.

“If they like you, they’ll be your staunchest allies. If they don’t like you…”

“Adelaide was always isolated, and you had to go to the eastern states to make it, but so many great bands came out of this town because of that isolation and because the audiences were so discerning here,” he added.

If you’re planning on getting tickets to see Cold Chisel end their tour at the VAILO Adelaide 500 this November, you can find their laneway between Hindley Street and Currie Street in Adelaide CBD.

Cold Chisel 50th Anniversary Tour

With special guests The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Ticket information available via coldchisel.com

Saturday, October 5th

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 8th

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 11th

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, October 15th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Special guests: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, October 19th

Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, October 25th

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 2nd

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 6th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, November 9th

Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus & Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, November 13th

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, November 17th

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide, SA

Special guests: The Cruel (and more)

Tickets: Ticketmaster