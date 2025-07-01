Cold Chisel are marking five decades of rock ’n’ roll with a live album and behind-the-scenes documentary capturing their sold-out anniversary tour.

The sold-out Big Five-0 tour saw Cold Chisel play to more than 250,000 fans across Australia and New Zealand in late 2024 and early 2025.

One standout performance took place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on November 23. It’s captured in full on the upcoming Big Five-0 CD and vinyl, including 24 songs and three bonus tracks: “Plaza”, “Mr Crown Prosecutor”, and “Wild Colonial Boy.”

“Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage,” said frontman, Jimmy Barnes.

“The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget.”

Cold Chisel will release the vinyl in three editions: classic black, a red-and-black splatter exclusive to JB Hi-Fi, and a limited-edition picture disc available through the band’s official merch store.

Director Andrew Lord teamed up with writer and producer Paul Clarke to create the accompanying DVD, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at both the anniversary tour and Cold Chisel’s five-decade legacy, musical evolution, and enduring influence.

The 90-minute documentary features interviews with all five band members. It also includes rare photographs, backstage footage, and 10 additional live tracks from the tour.

“At 50 years old, Cold Chisel are on fire in this film,” says producer Paul Clarke. “I’ve never seen audiences punching the air one moment and openly sobbing the next.”

Cold Chisel are set to release The Big Five-0 Live CD, vinyl and DVD on Friday, August 8.

Pre-orders for the The Big Five-O Live are available now via Universal Music Australia.