It’s been over a decade since they’ve last taken a break, and Cold Chisel might be ready to call it a day.

The legendary Jimmy Barnes recently sat down with The Music‘s podcast The Green Room With Neil Griffiths in an interview that saw the stalwart rocker reveal that Cold Chisel “might be done.”

When asked what’s next for the pub-rock icons, Barnes revealed “I think we’ve put it to bed for a while.”

“We’ve been touring since 1973. It takes a lot to wind Cold Chisel up. We get together for one show and we have to rehearse for three weeks just to get the band back to where we communicate properly and all that sort of stuff.

“Maybe there’s more of a chance that we might make a record, but I don’t know if we’re ever gonna go out and do, like, a major tour as such. It could be the odd gig here and there for special events or special occasions but I don’t see Cold Chisel doing a major tour ever again.”

He continued, “We love each other and when we finished we were playing great, it’s just so hard and time-consuming and emotional to get it all up and running while I’m writing and making three records a year of my own and Mossy’s touring and Don’s doing this.

“It’s very difficult to get us all in one place.”

Cold Chisel have been kicking it for a near half-century, and have taken a number of breaks in between so. The band recently completed a monolithic outdoor tour earlier this year, we say they’ve earned a bit of a rest.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jimmy Barnes will release his latest book, Killing Time.