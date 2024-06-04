In surprising news to nobody, Cold Chisel have sold out their 50th anniversary tour in quick fashion.

The legendary Aussie rockers announced the special tour last month, with shows confirmed in Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Brisbane, and beyond between October and November (see full dates below).

The tour has been meticulously planned, with the first show taking place in Armidale, where the band based themselves in 1974-1975 while Don Walker completed his university studies, and ending in Adelaide, where the band formed all those years ago.

The Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne shows will be staged under a specially constructed 10,000 capacity Big Top tent, a nod to the band’s iconic ‘An Evening with the Circus Animals’ shows in 1982 which closed with Jimmy Barnes singing while riding pillion on a motorbike flying up a trapeze wire.

And after going on sale today, June 4th, over 150,000 tickets were snapped up within hours, emphasising the enduring popularity Cold Chisel enjoy in their home country.

That means all 16 tour shows have completely sold out. It should be noted that tickets remain for Cold Chisel’s appearance at VAILO Adelaide 500 via Ticketmaster.

However, there could be good news on the horizon for those who missed out on tickets this week, according to Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes.

“We’ve been completely blown away by the public response today,” Barnesy shares. “We know a lot of people missed out and will be feeling disappointed, but the demand has been bigger than we’ve ever seen for any of our other tours.

“We’re now scrambling to try and add a few more gigs in late November so hopefully we’ll have some more news about that in the coming week.”

If you want to be in with a chance of securing tickets to any new shows, sign up to the Cold Chisel mailing list here.