Coldplay might be finally calling it a day soon, if new comments from frontman Chris Martin are to be believed.

The singer reportedly made the shock announcement to BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley on a show set to be broadcast today, December 23rd. Whiley shared an audio clip of Martin’s revelation yesterday on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, as per The i.

“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” Martin said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Whiley did note that Martin’s penchant for playfulness meant she didn’t know if he was being truthful or not. “He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious,” she told Ball.

The band recently released their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, in October. In a bid to stay relevant, the ageing rockers showcased a poppier style, working with the likes of K-pop superstars BTS.

The longest gap between Coldplay albums in the past was four years (2015’s A Head Full of Dreams and 2019’s Everyday Life), meaning that at least one or two more albums could be expected if they continue until 2025.

In an interview with NME in October around the release of their latest album, Martin said, “We’re going to make 12 albums. Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.

I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’. I don’t think that’s what we’ll do. I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums.”

