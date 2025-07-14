Chelsea scored all the goals and lifted club football’s top prize, but Coldplay were the neutral’s champion as the FIFA Club World Cup reached its climax late Sunday.

The first-ever halftime show at a club world cup final was punctuated by a surprise appearance from Coldplay, along with previously announced performances from America’s Doja Cat (North America), Nigeria’s Tems (Africa), Colombia’s J Balvin (South America) and Australian singer Emmanuel Kelly (Asia).

The colourful 10-minute spot was capped by EK and Coldplay collaborating on “A Sky Full of Stars”, with Doja Cat, Balvin and Tems joining them on stage. “Wow. I’m so happy that we are all here together,” Kelly said at the close.

It was a particularly special moment for Kelly, who supported Coldplay on the domestic lap of their 2024 Music of the Spheres World Tour.

“To be part of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show is a dream come true,” Kelly commented in a statement last week announcing his participation, “not just for me, but for every differently-abled child who has ever thought their dreams were out of reach.”

Kelly’s story is one of triumph over adversity. Found as an infant on an Iraq battlefield, and born with severely underdeveloped limbs due to chemical warfare in his community, he was raised in a Baghdad orphanage amidst a brutal war. His journey to Australia for life-changing surgery was enabled by the humanitarian Moira Kelly, and allowed the youngster to pursue his love of music.

Last year, Kelly released the EP No Zodiac, featuring the singles “My Sky” and “Right From the Very Start,” produced and co-written by veteran British musician Simon Duffy. Kelly’s ambitions extend beyond the stage and studio to OUTLYER, a full-service entertainment production company.

Global Citizen is spearheaded by Hugh Evans, the Australia-born humanitarian, who was saluted with the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize Award for his tireless work to end poverty.

For the record, Chelsea FC beat Paris Saint-Germain FC by the tune of 3-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with US President Donald Trump among the audience of more than 80,000.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin curated the history-making halftime entertainment, as part of his ongoing role as international curator of Global Citizen Festival.