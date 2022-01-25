When it came to making his new solo album, Colin Hay made sure to recruit a star collaborator for it in Ringo Starr.

The Men at Work icon’s upcoming solo album, Now and the Evermore, arrives on March 18th, and it features Ringo on drumming duty.

Hay and the Beatles star are no strangers to each other: Hay joined Ringo’s All-Starr band on tour back in 2003 and they’ve teamed up sporadically since then.

The title track from Now and the Evermore was released this week. “‘Now And The Evermore’ is a reminder to myself, to make the most of what time I have left walking around on top of the planet,” Hey said about the song.

“When I listen to it, it transports me back to when I thought I had all the time in the world. It is a song which is unashamedly inspired by the majesty of The Beatles, and the gift they gave us all. Having Ringo Starr play on the track, is more than icing on the cake.”

Hay also explained that ‘Now and the Evermore’ is a reminder to find the positive side of things in life. “I’m deeply grateful for the life I have, and I think my natural tendency has always been towards optimism and humour,” he added. “Lately, though, I’ve had to be more intentional about it. I’ve had to actively seek out the positive, to let new rays of hope shine on some seemingly dark situations.”

Hay’s previous solo album, I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself, was released last year. It actually contained covers of the Beatles‘ ‘Across the Universe’ and ‘Norwegian Wood’.

It’s not Ringo’s first all-star – or all-starr – recent collaboration. He’s also set to appear on Eddie Vedder‘s upcoming album Earthlings.

Check out ‘Now and the Evermore’ by Colin Hay ft. Ringo Starr: