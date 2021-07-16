When it comes to rap and hip hop, it can be easy to miss the hidden meanings and double entendres in the first few lessons. Thankfully, Coluhrs is here to change that.

The moniker of social media sensation Christian Ruiz, Coluhrs has been sharing videos across outlets such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for some time now, amassing an intense and dedicated following in the time since.

On TikTok alone, he boasts 370k followers, with 6 million likes across his content.

Aiming to “break down double entendres and lyrical wordplay in rap music,” Coluhrs is a hip hop fan’s best friend as he expertly deciphers the hidden meanings within tracks – and blows viewers’ minds in the process.

For example, while breaking down in the 2010 Rihanna and Drake hit ‘What’s My Name?’, fans were mindblown having realised there’s a sly reference to cunnilingus.

In the track, Drake raps: “The square root of 69 is eight something, right?”

Ever the detective, Coluhrs jotted down a math equation and discovered that the square root of 69 is 8.30662386292 – or as Drake says, “eight something” or rather, ate something.

Given the whole context of Drake’s verse, Coluhrs’ X-rated discovery totally makes sense.

Yeah, I heard you good with them soft lips

Yeah you know word of mouth

The square root of 69 is eight something, right?

‘Cause I’ve been tryna work it out, ow

“He doesn’t miss,” Coluhrs tearfully laments at the clip’s end. “He doesn’t miss.”

Check out Coluhrs’ video on Drake’s lyrical breakdown: