A bunch of the finest names in music have come together for a cover of The Beatles classic ‘Come Together’.

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Slash and his onetime Guns N’ Roses bandmates Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko and David Bowie keyboardist joined forces on a social distance-abiding take on the track. It’s a truly raucous affair in which Slash delivers a blistering guitar solo at the 1.50 mark.

Check out ‘Come Together’ for (DE)Tour:

Following The Beatles cover, Hale, Sorum, Clarke, and Blasko, collaborated with Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander, on a dizzying cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’.

Check out ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’ for (DE)Tour:

The performances were part of the virtual (De)Tour festival, that streamed live on Saturday. The event saw artists such as Ringo Starr, Gavin Rossdale, Taylor Momsen, Billy Gibbons, and more crack off a series of quar-collaborations from empty venues. Proceeds raised during the livestream benefitted MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

These elaborate quarantine covers have truly been the saving grace of pandemic entertainment. Earlier this week, Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura enlisted the help of Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoektstra to record a cover of Sir Paul McCartney’s 1973 James Bond theme song, ‘Live And Let Die’.

Earlier this month members of My Chemical Romance, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Hatebreed, and the Dillinger Escape Plan delivered a riotous cover of Misfits beloved cut, ‘Earth A.D.’ as part of Two Minutes to Late Night.

A series that also saw Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man guitarist Stephen Brodsky delivered a blistering cover of Rush track ‘Anthem’.