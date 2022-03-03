As Russia invades its land, most of the rest of the world is on the side of Ukraine. One rapper, though, has turned against the country.

As reported by the hip hop and leak culture content Twitter account @kurrco, Comethazine posted a strange stance on the current conflict in an Instagram Story.

“Oh that’s how it is Ukraine? F**k y’all, being racist to black and Indian people, not letting them travel to Poland,” he blasted. “We rooted for you… but now it’s time to get piggy.”

The rapper then referenced the Chechen people. “Chechens are there,” he wrote in all caps, alongside a knife emoji. “Chechens will destroy. Everything moving Chechens will destroy. Everything not moving. #Chechens.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. Comethazine’s initial claim isn’t unfounded: discrimination and racism has been widely reported at the Ukrainian border as people try to flee the country. As per Rolling Stone, Black refugees have reported segregation based on skin colour, and claim they’ve been left behind at border crossings.

The Chechens are a Northeast Caucasian ethnic group native to the North Caucasus in Eastern Europe. They live in Chechnya, a constituent republic of Russia. Chechnya’s Prime Minister, Ramzán Kadírov, is a fierce supporter of the Kremlin, and has previously called himself a Russian “foot solider.”

He confirmed last week that his troops would be sent to support Russia in the invasion of Ukraine. In a video posted online, he said that invading the country was the “right decision” and that they would be ready to “carry out” Putin’s orders “under any circumstances.”

Comethazine’s latest album, the appropriately-titled Comethazine the Album, was released in October 2021. It peaked at number 185 on the U.S Billboard 200. Don’t expect him to tour in Kyiv anytime soon.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.