The Comiskey Group has given the iconic Imperial Hotel Eumundi a $350,000 facelift, revamping its band room and putting fresh energy back into the heart of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast live music scene.

Known for their work transforming southeast Queensland venues into entertainment heavyweights—like Eatons Hill Hotel and Sandstone Point Hotel—the Comiskey crew is now turning their attention to regional hotspots. The Eumundi revamp is just one part of their broader expansion plan, with new venues including Strathpine Hotel, Aura Hotel, and the sprawling Coochin Fields also in the works.

This latest renovation signals the group’s continued investment in live music across the state, not just in city centres but in the kinds of places where gigs still feel personal, rowdy, and real.

At the heart of the renovation is a vision to elevate the live music experience. The reimagined space now boasts a moody, retro charm inspired by old-Hollywood glamour, complete with pressed metal textures, ambient chandelier lighting, and high-end finishes. New professional lighting rigs, enhanced acoustics, and an upgraded stage setup offer a premium experience for both performers and audiences.

“This band room has hosted an incredible lineup over the years, from local talent to household names,” said Comiskey Group Director Rob Comiskey. “Our vision was to create a room that feels intimate, cinematic, and unforgettable. It’s now the kind of place artists want to play—and fans never want to leave.”

Adding to the venue’s charm is its unique position overlooking the Eumundi Brewery—recently purchased by the Comiskey Group from Lion—creating a one-of-a-kind connection between the region’s brewing culture and its musical heartbeat.

Guests can extend their visit with a stay at the Imperial’s boutique accommodation, offering a contemporary retreat with wellness facilities, perfect for a relaxed post-gig wind-down.

This marks just the beginning of a broader redevelopment, with Stage 2 already underway. The Comiskey Group aims to position the Imperial as a cultural cornerstone for the region, in line with their growing portfolio of destination venues.

Upcoming shows at the new-look band room include Meg Washington on Saturday, July 5th, and Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes on Saturday, November 1st.

More info and tickets: imperialhoteleumundi.com.au