Brisbane’s Confidence Man are showing no signs of slowing down in 2025.

Fresh off a global headline tour that wrapped with two sold-out nights at Brixton Academy, the group took home Best Live Act at the Rolling Stone UK Awards, won Best Breakthrough Act at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards, landed on the BBC Sound Poll, and earned a 2025 BRIT Award nomination for Best International Group (making history as one of two Australian groups nominated in the category alongside Amyl and the Sniffers).

Next up: a new remix album. 5AM (LA LA LA) drops April 18th, featuring 15 reworks of tracks from their critically acclaimed UK Top 10 album 3AM (LA LA LA).

Pre-orders are live now, launching alongside a breakbeat-fuelled remix of “Far Out” by British electronic pioneers Orbital. “We had so much fun remixing ConMan – almost as much pleasure as we had hanging out with them – it’s genuinely one of our favourite remixes we’ve ever done,” said Orbital.

It follows last month’s “I HEART YOU“, a collab with BRIT-nominated DJ, songwriter, and producer Eliza Rose, which landed on the deluxe 4AM (LA LA LA) edition.

“From the depths of depravity to the heights of pop perfection, conman can do it all and this time we’re bringing Eliza Rose along for the ride,” Confidence Man said about the track. “Some say it’s the dumbest thing we’ve done yet and we agree.”

The remix album will also feature reworks from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, American indie-electronic band Fcukers, and Swedish DJ/producer Adrian Lux.

Back home, the band racked up three ARIA Award nominations (Best Dance/Electronic Release and Best Video for “I CAN’T LOSE YOU”, plus Best Australian Live Act for their Laneway Festival set). Now, they’re up for Best Live Act and the Rolling Stone Global Award at next week’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Confidence Man’s “Far Out (Orbital Remix)” is out now via I OH YOU / Mushroom Music.