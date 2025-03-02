Fontaines D.C. spoiled the Australian party at the 2025 BRIT Awards, where the Irish alternative rock band beat Amyl and the Sniffers and Confidence Man for best international group.

When the BRITs nominations were called out in late January, Amyl and ConMan made history as the first two Australian groups nominated in that category in the same year.

For Fontaines D.C., a second win in the best international group with the Dublin outfit snaring the international group trophy in 2023.

Ironically, the band wasn’t able to collect the award in person because they’re currently on tour in Australia, a national run produced by Handsome Tours.

Frontman Grian Chatten, not for the first time, showed his class. During his taped speech, the Fontaines singer admitted he and his bandmates were “buzzing” with their latest win, and took a moment out to pay tribute to Amy Taylor and Co.

“Amyl and the Sniffers, if you’re there, we’re sorry we’re not having a drink with you. You’re one of the most inspiring bands in the world at the moment”, Chatten remarked. “This is for all of us”.

Amyl and the Sniffers this week embark on a tour of South America, while Confidence Man is on the road in North America.

The big winner at the 2025 Brit Awards was Charli XCX, who nabbed four trophies: song of the year, dance act, artist of the year and album of the year. Charli, who recently headlined the Laneway festival tour of Australia, also collected the honorary songwriter of the year prize, while Brat‘s executive producer A.G. Cook won producer of the year.

Also winning big Saturday night, March 1st at London’s O2 was Chappell Roan, who scooped international artist and international song categories, and Sam Fender, with wins for rock/alternative act and performing the title song from People Watching.

Dua Lipa had a night to forget, as she failed to convert any of her four nominations, while The Cure and Central Cee went 0-3.

Read the full list of winners here.