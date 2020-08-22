Confidence Man are back with ‘First Class Bitch’ and it’s the sort of energetic electro-pop that we’ve come to expect from them.

It’s their first release since 2019’s ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’. The band’s last album, the critically acclaimed Confident Music for Confident People, came out two years ago, so here’s hoping that ‘First Class Bitch’ is a hint of a bigger release to come.

They described the song as “Hot. Sexy. Cool.” and it’s loud and ludicrous, crazy and sexy. The song will definitely banish any lingering lockdown blues. The only downside will be the thought of not being able to hit the dance floor when this banger comes on.

It comes accompanied by a fun and lavish music video which is a massive vibe. The pair dance sleazily in outlandish clothing, including priest outfits. At one point a gorgeous poodle sporting the finest jewellery appears.

The lyrics talk of boat rides with Leonardo DiCaprio and jacuzzi tea parties with the Queen. The message is clear: anyone can adopt the attitude of a first class bitch. The song is destined to become a swaggering anthem for anyone who wants to flaunt themselves.

“I’d been thinking about this for a while now,” singer Janet Planet says of the new song. “It all started in London, when I saw a pair of socks with the words ‘first class bitch’ embroidered on them, hanging in a shop front window. I suddenly realised, I too was a first class bitch. I rushed back to the penthouse and penned this hit. Ever wondered what you hear when you die? This is it.”

They had planned to start a massive headline tour in May but the coronavirus pandemic saw that cancelled. It’s now tentatively been planned for November.

Check out ‘First Class Bitch’ by Confidence Man: