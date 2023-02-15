Goonies never say die, and neither do English popstars. Conor Maynard has confirmed he’s on the way to Australia for his first ever tour of the country.

Beginning in Perth on Wednesday, May 31st, the singer will then visit Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne the following month (see full dates below).

Tickets for Maynard’s tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 22nd at 9am AEDT. The MJR Presents pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 21st at 9am AEDT.

After racking up millions of streams, top 10 hits, and collaborating with the likes of Ne-Yo and Wiley, Maynard disappeared from the public spotlight a few years ago.

Now recharged, this year saw Maynard drop his new single ‘If I Ever’, his first song in two years. At the time of writing, ‘If I Ever’ has already been streamed on Spotify over one million times.

“‘If I Ever’ is the first of a series of songs I wrote about an extremely difficult breakup I went through last year,” Maynard said. “It was a unique relationship and hard to write about, because 90% of it took place over phone calls and video calls, which I understand was common during the pandemic.

“This song captures my emotional experience following that breakup, and the anticipation I continue to feel about my upcoming appearance in her hometown of Sydney, Australia, since in our last conversation, she told me she still hopes to see me there.”

Conor Maynard 2023 Australian Tour

MJR Presents pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 21st (9am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Wednesday, February 22nd (9am AEDT)

Wednesday, May 31st

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, June 2nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 3rd

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, June 4th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC