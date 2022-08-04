Just a few days after publicly accusing him of cheating with several other women, the wife of Ne-Yo has officially filed for divorce.

As per TMZ, Crystal Renay filed divorce documents against the R&B singer in Atlanta earlier this week. She cited their marriage as being “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She’s also claiming that Ne-Yo fathered a child with another woman.

According to the documents, Renay is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the three children she shares with Ne-Yo, as well as child support and alimony.

It comes after Renay sensationally took to social media to call out her husband’s behaviour, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Her note continued: “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

After Renay’s social media comments, Ne-Yo took to Twitter to offer his side of events. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he wrote. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”