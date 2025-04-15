Australian singer-songwriter Conrad Sewell is taking his beloved hits even further across the country, announcing 13 new regional shows as part of the second leg of his ‘Firestone 10th Anniversary: Acoustic Sessions’ tour.

Currently on the road celebrating a decade since the release of his breakout 2014 single “Firestone”, Sewell’s intimate acoustic shows have been playing to packed rooms across the country.

Now, due to overwhelming demand, the multi-Platinum artist is extending the tour into July and August, adding stops in Geelong, Alice Springs, Cairns, Townsville, Launceston, Hobart and more.

“The first run has been so much fun, the connection with the fans is on another level,” shares Sewell. “I’m very grateful that I get to do this with people from all corners of our country. The shows have been incredible! The crowds were so fun, I’ve never seen so much dancing for an acoustic set. There was a lot of great banter and interaction with the crowds. And one of my favourite parts of every show is heading over to the merch table after the show to meet those who chose to spend their Friday or Saturday night with me!”

The July and August shows will again feature René Le Feuvre as support, with part two of the tour kicking off on July 4th in Geelong and wrapping up in Hobart on August 9th.

Known for his powerhouse voice and raw lyricism, Sewell first rose to global recognition teaming up with Kygo on “Firestone” — a track that has since racked up more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

His follow-up solo single “Start Again” topped the ARIA charts, earned Platinum status and won the ARIA Award for Song of the Year in 2015.

He’s since released two studio albums, toured globally, and supported massive acts like Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5.

But as Sewell reflects on his decade-long journey, it’s clear these acoustic shows are a chance to reconnect—both with his audience, and with the music itself.

“In 2025, I’m someone who finally understands why he is doing this,” he says. “Someone who knows his strengths and weaknesses and is hungrier than ever to make the most out of this crazy journey he’s on. Conrad Sewell in 2025 is motivated.”

And it’s not just the stripped-back delivery that makes these shows special.

“With these regional tours, what’s excited me most is connecting with the fans singing these songs in a stripped back way,” Sewell adds. “I’m excited to play these songs of mine in a way that I’ve never had the chance to. A lot of them were written acoustically, so to be able to strip them back to their essence feels awesome. Seeing the fans connecting with, and singing these songs back to me, when performed in their rawest form, is super special, too.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Sewell opened up about the impact of regional touring and why it’s a priority for him. “There are so many beautiful places in this country that don’t get the love they deserve from musicians touring,” he shared. “I’ve had so many conversations with fans after shows in regional areas who say things like, ‘We never get gigs like this here.’ That stuck with me.”

And for fans eagerly awaiting more music, Sewell teased that fresh material is on the way.

“New music is right around the corner. There’s a bunch of collaborations incoming that I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I’m working with artists from dance music, hip-hop and everything in-between,” he said. “The next release is with 360 for his upcoming album, the song is called ‘Someone Else’s Dime’, I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve cooked up!”

Tickets to all newly announced dates are available now at conradsewellmusic.com.

Conrad Sewell ‘Firestone’ 10th Anniversary Tour

NSW

Fri, April 4 – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour | 18+

Sat, April 5 – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff | 18+

Fri, April 11 – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast | 18+

Sat, April 12 – Dee Why Showroom, Dee Why | 18+

Fri, May 2 – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral | 14+

Sat, May 3 – The Country Club, St Georges Basin | 18+

Fri, May 9 – Exchange Hotel, Newcastle | 18+

Sat, May 10 – The Recky, Elizabeth Beach | 18+

Fri, May 16 – William Farrer Hotel, Wagga Wagga | 18+

Sat, May 17 – Beer Deluxe, Albury | 18+

QLD

Fri, May 23 – Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay | 18+

Sat, May 24 – The Strand, Yeppoon | 18+

Fri, May 30 – Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland | 18+

Sat, May 31 – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach | 18+

Additional dates

Fri, July 4 – Eureka Hotel, Geelong Vic | 18+

Sat, July 5 – Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave Vic | 18+

Fri, July 11 – Alice Springs Brewing Co. , Alice Springs Nt | 18+

Sat, July 12 – Monsoons, Darwin Nt | 18+

Fri, July 18 – York on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn Vic | 18+

Sat, July 19 – Berninneit, Cowes Vic | 18+

Fri, July 25 – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns Qld | 18+

Sat, July 26 – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville Qld | 18+

Thur, July 31 – Drpac, Thornlie Wa | 18+

Fri, Aug 1 – Koorliny Arts Centre, Kwinana Wa | 18+

Sat, Aug 2 – Mpac, Moora Wa | 18+

Fri, Aug 8 – Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston Tas| 18+

Sat, Aug 9 – Republic Bar, Hobart Tas | 18+

Tickets are on sale now. Head to conradsewellmusic.com for more details.