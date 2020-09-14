Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has again blasted defiant anti-maskers for putting others at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Dean Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast, the outspoken rocker reiterated his disdain for those who refuse to wear masks during the pandemic, while also slamming the mayor of his hometown of Las Vegas.

“It burned up again, because our mayor is a dipshit,” Taylor explained of the virus presence in Vegas. ” This thing is gonna fucking — it’s gonna keep doing that until it evens out, man. It’s gonna keep doing it until we get a vaccine, to be honest, or at least something that can prevent.”

Taylor continued, “Vegas, it’s up and down. There are still a bunch of fucking mooks with no masks on at the casinos.”

“And, actually, the people who were there — tourists or visitors or whatever — were giving shit to people who were wearing masks. That was enough for me to just go, ‘You know what, man? Fuck you!'”

“It’s, like, not everything has to be a political fucking statement,” he continued.

“It’s better to just be cautious. It’s better to be smart. You wanna walk around with no fucking mask on, you go ahead and spin the barrel, and let’s see how many times you can click it. But these people who are actually trying to be preventive, there’s no reason for you to give them a rash of shit — they weren’t fucking saying anything to you. It’s just ridiculous, man.”

“That’s the shit that people aren’t talking about — the fact that some people are just minding their own fucking business, and a bunch of garbage fucking falls out of people’s faces, and it just keeps the fucking wheel spinning,” Taylor added. “Maybe if we all just kind of kept some shit to ourselves, maybe shit would fucking quiet down.”

Corey Taylor has been taking time from his main musical projects to work on solo music, with his debut solo album CMFT arriving on October 2nd via Roadrunner Records.

Check out ‘Black Eyes Blue’ by Corey Taylor: