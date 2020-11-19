On Friday, October 2nd, Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor unveiled his long-awaited debut solo record, CMFT.

Described as Taylor as “a fucking kick-ass party album,” the record predictably received a polarising response from worshippers at the chapel of Taylor.

Corey Taylor recently sat down with Loudwire in an interview that saw him delve into the making of the record, and how he feels about fan’s reactions to his solo endeavour.

When asked if it bothers him that not all Slipknot fans will connect with the album, Taylor mused “I don’t care really.”

He continued, “I wanted to make an album that represents me. I’m a forty-six-year-old dude who’s been doing this for over twenty years. So if people younger than me like it, I’ll love it. If not, fair enough.

“If I had gone into this worrying about what Slipknot fans would say, I probably wouldn’t have recorded it.”

When asked about what he hopes the album achieves, Taylor added “I would love people to say: ‘fuck, he can write a good song,’ y’know? That’s the one thing I really pride myself on.

“I don’t aspire to be the best singer in the world, I’m not the world’s best guitarist, but I take all my talents and really try to hone them in my songwriting.”

Check out ‘Culture Head’ by Corey Taylor:

Slipknot fans can take solace in the news that the band have already started chipping away at their first new material since 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Michael Shawn Crahan, aka Clown, recently revealed that the band have been writing new music together.

“We’re taking this time to write some new music,” he revealed during a livestream. “So for the last week, we’ve been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing God music… so we’re having a good time.”

“Since everybody’s taken a lot of time off [during the pandemic], we thought we’d utilise it by getting together and do what we probably do best: which is write music.”

Clown went on to explain that there was “no pressure” when working on tracks together, because it’s “not like [they] have to.”

“We’re doing it ’cause we want to, and it’s just been a blessing, because boredom can set in,” he said.

“I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we’re really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most.”