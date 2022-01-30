When Kanye and Drake patched things up at the end of 2021, it looked like 2022 would be bereft of a major music beef. Then stepped forward two saviours in Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Slipknot icon’s battle with the Tickets to My Downfall singer started last year after MGK appeared at Riot Fest and said onstage, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

That comment was seemingly the result of something Taylor said in an interview. “I hate all new rock for the most part, I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is,” he said, supposedly alluding to the former rapper turned pop-punk artist.

Their beef then headed to social media. MGK said on Twitter that Taylor recorded a verse for Tickets to My Downfall that ended up not getting used and Taylor was “bitter” about that. Taylor then revealed – with screenshot evidence – that he actually declined to appear on the album.

Which brings us to to last week when Taylor took part in a Q&A session at ShipRocked festival. A fan recorded a video of Taylor diving back into his MGK beef (see below):

“For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much,” Taylor says. “And let me follow that up by saying I don’t care. I won’t fill you in on the whole fucking story because you can go online and look it all up. However, I will say this: he maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it…”

He continued: “You don’t get to walk into a genre with the history, with the work… The fact that this genre really doesn’t get the fucking respect that it deserves. You don’t get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear – boots, shoes, house fucking shoes, slippers.

Why don’t you suck every inch of my dick? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fucking know, but guess what? I fucking respect them because they get on fucking stage and they fucking give every fucking thing they’ve got.”

Expect MGK to respond in kind very soon. For a full update on every musician’s thoughts on MGK and his transition to pop punk, check out our handy explainer.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.