The special Kanye and Drake reunion concert was quite the momentous event and it looks like it got a bit too much for the latter at one point.

The Free Larry Hoover Concert took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9th, after the former feuding rappers patched things up in the name of a good cause.

And in a newly surfaced clip, Drake can be seen crying during Ye’s performance of his hit ‘Runaway’. As he concludes the track, Ye pleads for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to run and come back to him.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby / I need you to run right back to me, baby / I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly,” he crooned in a moment of unexpected fragility.

It’s at that point Drake appears visibly overcome, with tears rolling down his face. He then composes himself and offers a brief head nod to Ye. While Drizzy is well-known for his emotive rapping, he’s not often as public with his emotions as this.

The footage of Drake during the Free Larry Hoover Concert is welcome given that his 24-minute set was reportedly edited out of the Amazon Prime Video on-demand stream with no explanation offered.

It’s been a good week for Drake’s public image. The rapper was caught doling out stacks of cash to people in his hometown of Toronto on Christmas Day. A very surprised person videoed the rapper sitting in the backseat of his car and passing out a stack of Canadian $20 bills. Although it’s not clear just how much money they were given, the stack looks suitably large.

Watch Drake during Kanye West’s performance of ‘Runaway’: