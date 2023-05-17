Corey Taylor doesn’t care about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which probably doesn’t come as a surprise.

The prestigious – and equally maligned – Hall of Fame shared its Class of 2023 earlier this month, with the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott and George Michael making the cut.

Slipknot weren’t included but the band’s lead singer couldn’t care less.

“At this point, who gives a sh*t really, to be honest,” Taylor said on Audacy Check In. “It’s hard for me to say that they get it wrong because sometimes the people they induct 100% deserve it. But there’s still so many groups that should go in before some of the ones that have.”

According to Taylor, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is like “a high-five at the end of your career.”

“I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with,” he added.

Taylor technically stands a chance of making the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with bands other than Slipknot, including Stone Sour, but he’s not expecting much.

“Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great – if I could be in there for all three acts, that’d be killer. But, I don’t think I’m gonna even get in for one. So it’s fine. I’ve got better things to do,” he conceded.

Elsewhere in Taylor’s podcast appearance, he discussed his new solo album, CMF2, saying that “we just decided to up the stakes.”

“The music is more expansive, there’s heavier stuff, there’s darker stuff. It still kind of paints with the whole palette like the first album does, but there’s just a little more there, man. You know, to me, it’s the best rock album of this year and next year. I mean, it’s that good,” he insisted.

CMF2 is set for release on September 15th (pre-save/pre-order here), and Taylor teased it today with new single “Beyond”, which you can listen to below.