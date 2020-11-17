On Thursday, November 5th, Corey Taylor played a secret live show to 12 people to raise funds for Sweet Relief — a charitable organisation that aims to provide musicians and those in the music industry with financial relief when they’re at their most vulnerable.

Money was raised via a charity raffle. Those who donated went in the running to win the chance to attend the performance. Five winners were chosen, and each were allowed to bring a plus one. An additional grand prize winner scored a new EPI Gibby guitar signed by Corey Taylor. “Unbelievable feeling being back in front of a crowd, even if it was only 12 people! Last week’s socially distanced secret show in LA was a blast.

“We played live music again and raised money for @sweetreliefmusiciansfund,” Taylor wrote on social media. “Thanks to everyone who donated and thanks to our winners who made it out for the special night.”

In other news, it was recently revealed that Corey Taylor is set to star in the forthcoming horror flick, Rucker. The Amy Hesketh-directed film follows the story of a trucker who turns into a serial killer. Set to be produced by Aaron Drane.

Drano worked with Taylor back in 2014 on the film Fear Clinic, that saw Taylor act alongside Nightmare On Elm Street actor Robert Englund.

“He’s a rock star,” Drane said of Taylor in an interview with Olympic College via NME. “I mean that in every sense of the word. He is one of the coolest guys I know, and he’s somebody who has to function at a very high level, yet really goes far out of his way to help other people achieve their art.”

For Taylor, there was no hesitation towards jumping on the project “It was as easy as Aaron reaching out to me,” he said.