Slipknot’s Corey Taylor was recently interviewed on Full Metal Jackie, where Taylor was asked on his thoughts about “being seen by some as an arbiter of rationality and reason,” and if there’s anything about it that surprises him.

As reported by Ultimate Guitar, Corey Taylor said “The thing that surprises me the most is that most people can’t get there themselves. There’s definitely a vacuum in this country – and around the world – of common sense. And I think it really kind of comes from this need to embrace almost a social chaos.”

“People have trained themselves to only really be comfortable if there’s drama going on, which is just so toxic. We’re spreading this toxicity to people that can only really be cured once people go, ‘Man, I don’t need this in my life.'”

Taylor continued, “So, to me, that’s really the thing that blows my mind – that people seek that out half the time. They go looking for it or they sit back and they turn it into a punchline until it really affects their life. And then they go, ‘Oh, there’s nothing funny about it.'”

“Nine times out of 10, I get really mad when I’m right, to be honest. Especially when it comes to social media and social situations, the way that people are starting to go and turn, nobody can really make a move these days without someone getting pissed off. And it’s just ridiculous.”

“I really wish that people would think before they tweet or think before they post or think before they react or say something ridiculous in the comments. I mean, just think. Just stop for a second and use your damn brain. And if you don’t have one? Don’t post. It’s just that simple.”

Taylor also recently stated that the band is hoping to wrap up the brand new album by the end of July. For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.