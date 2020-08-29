Corey Taylor has explained why there’s “no way” his new solo music would fit with Slipknot’s style, in a conversation with bandmate Clown.

His two solo singles ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’ both have a completely different feel to anything the musician has made before.

In a fascinating chat with Slipknot bandmate Clown, Taylor has explained why the material that makes up CMFT is “such a different entity” to that of the iconic masked metal men.

Speaking on Clown’s recently launched The Electric Theater podcast, Taylor explained why he didn’t just give the solo material to Slipknot or his other band Stone Sour. For a long time, he was “absolutely content with bouncing back and forth” between them. More recently, though, he had started to feel the need to explore a different creative path.

“It was weird – it was like I was trying to fill in an empty space in that artistic spot in my heart, and I knew that, obviously, there was no way it was gonna fit with Slipknot because it’s just such a different entity,” he says.